A grisly murder took place at Gangavaram, where a contract worker at Vizag Steel Plant was found lying dead in a pool of blood on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Yeripalli Raju (25), a resident of Gangavaram.

According to the details given by the New Port Police, Raju, a contract worker at Vizag Steel Plant, lived with his wife and son. On 10 November, the 25-year-old left for his home at 11 PM. When Raju reached Konda Veedhi at Gangavaram, he was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified persons. Reports claim that the miscreants inflicted severe wounds on his head and other body parts by hitting him in the face with bricks.

As per the information provided by the kin of the deceased, the contract worker at Vizag Steel Plant attended his friend’s pre-wedding ceremony. Raju’s brother informed that the deceased allegedly got into a scuffle at the event. The kin suspect that this incident might have led to the murder. The cops have also been interrogating several individuals who allegedly had fallouts with Raju. A case has been registered and the investigation is being carried out. The Vizag police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the gruesome murder.

Earlier in October, a 17-year-old girl from Vizag was brutally murdered leaving the city in a state of shock. It may be recalled that the accused had allegedly slit her throat with a knife at Sri Nagar Sundarayya Colony, under Gajuwaka Police Station limits. The girl, who was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH), had succumbed to injuries. Acting upon the unfortunate incident, the cops apprehended the prime accused within three hours of the crime. On 2 November, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister, M Sucharitha visited the victim’s family at the Sundarayya colony in Gajuwaka and handed over Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia announced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Home Minister assured that steps would be taken to speed up the process of the investigation.