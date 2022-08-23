After a 4-month-long survey, the East Coast Conservation Team found proof of otters, an endangered species, roaming at Kondakarla Ava near Visakhapatnam. Earlier, the team initiated the survey by setting up cameras and traps around the location based on the footprints and faecal matter found around the lake. In a recent development, photographs of the otters wandering in the vicinity of Kondakarla Ava were captured by the cameras, proving their existence in the area.

Owing to a suitable environment, the otters have found their home in the bird sanctuary, stated the officials of the East Coast Conservation Team. Further, they added that these endangered species survive on fish, small birds, and snakes. For this reason, otters are often regarded as a threat by fishermen as they tear up nets and fish traps set in the water to feed on them.

It is already known that hunting down endangered species will attract fines and jail sentences under the Wildlife Protection Act. Incidents of killing otters were previously reported in the Godavari and Krishna districts. The East Coast Conservation Team is yet to ascertain the total number of otters roaming at Kondakarla Ava near Visakhapatnam. A further survey and research will unfold to conserve these animals, as per the officials.

Recently, the Kondakarla Ava Wetland Management Committee has been formed under the auspices of Visakhapatnam District Officer (DFO), Anant Shankar IFS, with an aim to conserve the sanctuary. A mobile application has also been proposed with the purpose to loop in the public to volunteer for the cause.

