The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) received intelligence inputs regarding a gang involved in poaching leopards and selling their skins for profit. Acting on the information, the DRI officers identified three individuals from the gang near a hotel in Vizag, close to the Daspalla Hills area on 12 March 2024 (Tuesday), and registered a poaching case against them.

The District Forest Officer (DFO), Anant Shankar, Forest Range Officer (FRO), Ram Naresh Birlangi, and other officials conducted an interrogation of the accused until midnight on Tuesday. Upon questioning, it was revealed that they were, indeed, involved in the smuggling of the animal hide, which is strictly prohibited by the Wildlife Protection Act. Further investigation led to the identification of another handler associated with the gang. The leopard skin and the vehicles used by the gang were seized, and all four individuals were promptly apprehended. Two of the people caught in the poaching case belong to Vizag, while two others belong to Odisha.

The Leopard (Panthera pardus) is classified under Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, granting it the highest level of protection. Possession of the animal or its skin is a punishable offence under this Act.

As a testament to improved inter-agency coordination, the leopard skin was promptly handed over to the Andhra Pradesh State Forest officials. Additionally, the four suspects, along with their car and bike, were transferred for further investigation in accordance with the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Read our latest: Ganababu Sets Sights on a Hat-Trick in Visakha West Constituency for Elections 2024

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.