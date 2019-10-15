In a bid to provide financial assistance to the farmers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, launched the YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi programme, in Nellore, on Tuesday. YSR Rythu Bharosa is one of the Navaratnalu, the nine major promises made by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), in its manifesto.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that around 70% of farmers in the state own less than 2.5 acres of land. With an aim to uplift the small farmers, and tenant farmers, the State Government enhanced the financial aid from Rs 12,500 to Rs 13,500 per annum. Elaborating the scheme, the CM said, “The first installment of Rs 7,500 will be credited to the bank account of the beneficiary in May, while the second installment of Rs 4,000 will be transferred to the beneficiary’s account in October. The final installment of Rs 2,000 will be reflected in the beneficiary’s account in January”.

For the small farmers, the Central Government will contribute Rs 6,000, under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi programme. The remaining amount will be borne by the State Government. However, for the tenant farmers, the entire amount will be provided by the State Government only.

With a budget estimate of Rs 3,785 crore, thirty-eight lakh farmers will benefit through the YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme. The government has excluded top three-tiers of elected representatives, including MLAs and MPs, from this scheme. Likewise, Zilla Parishad representatives, Mandal Parishad representatives, and village sarpanches are also deemed ineligible to avail.

The Chief Minister also released Rs 8,25,000/- to the beneficiaries eligible for the YSR Pasu Nasta Pariharam Scheme at the event.