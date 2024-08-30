Visakhapatnam Metro rail project is about to get kickstarted. On August 29, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with other officials inspected the Vijayawada-Amaravati metro, and Visakhapatnam metro projects. The Chief Minister directed them to send Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the first phases of these projects to the Centre immediately.

According to the DPRs, two phases of Amaravati-Vijayawada metro project will cost around Rs 25,130 crore, whereas for the Visakhapatnam Metro rail, the estimation is Rs 17,232 crores.

As for Visakhapatnam Metro rail project, four corridors have been proposed in two phases. The total length of the project will comprise 77 km with 54 stations. In the first phase, three corridors will be constructed with a total length of 47 km. The construction cost is estimated to be Rs 498 crores. The three corridors are as follows:

Corridor 1: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi, with 29 stations covering 34.40 km.

Corridor 2: Gurdwara to Old Post Office, with 6 stations covering 5 km.

Corridor 3: Thatichetlapalem to Chinna waltair with 7 stations covering 7 km.

In the second phase of the Visakhapatnam Metro rail project, a single corridor will be constructed with a cost of Rs 5,734 crore. It will have 12 stations from Kommadi to Bhogapuram Airport.

The Vijayawada-Amaravati metro project will be completed in two phases with an approximate length of 67 km. In the first phase of construction, almost 39 km will be constructed, costing Rs 11,009 crores. In the second phase, 28 km will be constructed with a cost of Rs 14,121crores.

Reducing the Visakhapatnam’s carbon foot print to a large extent, The Visakhapatnam Metro rail project aimed to be one of the most eco-friendly metro systems. The features of these project, includes extensive greenery along the tracks, solar PV panels on station rooftops, and the potential for surplus solar energy to benefit other organizations.

Stations will meet the Platinum rating criteria of the Indian Green Building Council. The project is expected to create about 8,000 jobs during construction and 5,000 permanent positions once operational.

