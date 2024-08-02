Leaders of several political parties and various organisations have hailed the Supreme Court judgement on permitting SC sub classification.

The Chief Minister pointed out that it was the TDP government which had set up Ramachandra Raju Commission in 1996 on the categorisation of SCs.

Welcoming the judgment, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that it was the result of a prolonged struggle by a section. He said the classification would ensure social justice. He further said Madiga Reservations Porata Samithi (MRPS) chief Manda Krishna Madiga had fought relentless fight for achieving the classification. However, former MP Harsha Kumar said the Supreme court judgement of SC sub classification, would lead to split in the SC community.

Meanwhile, students, employees, research scholars of Andhra University, welcoming the judgment, celebrated the occasion on 2 August on the university campus. They garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and raised slogans hailed the judgement.

MRPS leaders and activists in Visakhapatnam performed ‘palabhishekam’ for the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga and raised slogans hailing Supreme Court judgement on permitting SC subclassification.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu