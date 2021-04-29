Last updated 8 mins ago

“Vaccination is the only solution to control Covid-19 cases in the state,” said AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On Thursday, the Chief Minister held a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state. The Chief Minister made it clear that the pandemic situation is most likely to prevail until the end of February 2022. Therefore, he appealed to the public to strictly follow sanitation and safety rules. He also informed that it would take up to the end of January 2022 in order for the state population to be vaccinated.

According to the details given by the Chief Minister, seven crore vaccine doses are produced for the country. Among the total, one crore vaccines are Covaxin and six crore vaccines are Covishield.

With a total of 25 crore population above 45 years, there is a need for 52 crore vaccines covering two doses. So far 12 crore individuals have been administered with the first dose, while only 2.06 crore population were administered with the second dose.

It is known that only two laboratories, in the country, are producing the required vaccines. One crore vaccines are being produced by Bharat Biotech. Serum Institute is producing the other six crore vaccines. “Labs such as Reddy Labs, amongst others, have come forward for production of vaccines, which would take a few months. It would take up to August for the total production of 20 crore vaccines”, CM added.

Vaccination for above 18 years likely to start in September

The AP CM Jagan pointed out that the current vaccination drive will be for people above the age of 45 years. Therefore, starting now, it will take four months to cover this portion of the population. Post which, from September 2021, the vaccine will be provided to the portion of the population between the ages of 18 and 45 years. Therefore, keeping this timeline in mind, the Chief Minister reiterated that the vaccination for almost everyone might be completed by January 2022.