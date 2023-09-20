The Chief Minister (CM) of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reiterated that the state’s administration would be shifting to Visakhapatnam on the auspicious day of Vijayadasami. Addressing the cabinet meeting at the state secretariat, the CM directed the ministers to be prepared to work from the proposed capital.

Earlier in August, officials of the AP Government inspected the Rushikonda construction site in Visakhapatnam amid the capital shifting discussions, where the camp office of CM Jagan is under construction. Despite several reports of the CM’s relocation to the beach city, the process faced several postponements. This change in dates received severe criticism from the public.

It is already known that the state government plans to decentralise the administration by establishing three capitals in the state. Other details regarding the government buildings and official residences in the to-be capital are yet to be officialised.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly sessions are set to commence on Thursday, 21 September 2023. A cabinet meeting involving the ministers of the state was held ahead of the sessions. The meeting oversaw discussions about fee reimbursement to children of retired government employees and other schemes. While instating that every government employee must be allotted their own house before they retire, the cabinet also gave a nod to the Guaranteed Pension Scheme.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.