Visakha Utsav 2019 is going to have a grand start as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be inaugurating the carnival on 28 December. Other than that, CM Jagan will also initiate various developmental projects in Visakhapatnam. This announcement was made by Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Botcha Satyanarayana in a meet with VMRDA and GVMC officials, here on Tuesday.

The CM will arrive in the city on the evening of 28 December 2019. He will start by laying the foundation stone for the planetarium and integrated museum project at Kailasagiri before flaging off the flower show at YSR Central Park. The Chief Minister will also kickstart various VMRDA & GVMC projects worth Rs. 400 crore and Rs. 905 crore, respectively.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Chief is likely to inaugurate the eight-storied parking at Siripuram, Master Plan roads, planetarium, and museum, which have been undertaken by Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

On the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) end, the projects that are likely to be inaugurated by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, include redevelopment and shore-strengthening works under Andhra Pradesh Disaster Recovery Project, rejuvenation of Mudasarlova reservoir, bio-mining and inauguration of the household to connections under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

Along with this, Visakhapatnam Collector V Vinay Chand said at the meeting that a Night Food Street will come up soon, at the service road between Ambedkar Statue and Indira Gandhi Statue in the city.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas Rao, Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao, Visakhapatnam District MLAs Gudivada Amarnath & Annamreddy Aadeep Raj, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena and GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana were among those who attended the meeting held on Tuesday to review arrangements for Visakha Utsav 2019.

Visakha Utsav is an annual event held at R.K. Beach and YSR Central Park in Vizag to celebrate the district’s culture and tradition. This year, actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Ravi Teja, music composers Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad are set to attend the inauguration of the carnival while Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will be the Chief Guest for the valedictory event.