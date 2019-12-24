The stage is being set for the city’s annual fete, Visakha Utsav, which is going to be organised on 28, 29 December, at RK Beach and YSR Central Park, Visakhapatnam. Speaking at a review meeting held in this regard, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao informed that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be inaugurating Visakha Utsav 2019, at RK Beach, on 28 December.

The Tourism Minister said that prior to launching the carnival, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone of various development projects at Kailasagiri and YSR Central Park. The inauguration of these welfare activities, which are helmed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), was supposed to take place during the YSRCP supremo’s previous visit to Visakhapatnam.

Lined up with events including a flower-show, photo and art exhibitions, the two-day festival will also witness various cultural programmes by the local artists to showcase the cultural diversity of North Andhra. Television anchors Suma Kanakala, Shilpa Chakravarthy and Bhargav will take turns and host the events. While film actors Daggubati Venkatesh and Ravi Teja, music directors Taman and Devi Sri Prasad will take part in the inaugural, AP Governer Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will attend as the chief guest at the valedictory of Visakha Utsav 2019.

Comments

comments