YSRCP leaders file “missing” complaint about TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers and leaders in Kuppam took out a procession to the police station on Tuesday to file a “missing” complaint about Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu. Hundreds of party workers walked to the police station to complain that their MLA was “missing” from Kuppam, the constituency that elected him. They also burst firecrackers before filing the complaint at the police station.

The workers alleged that Chandrababu Naidu has been missing in Kuppam, Chittoor to take stock of the situation and understand the locals’ problems. They said that the TDP leader only came to town ahead of the elections and ignored the voters once the elections were over. The complainants also alleged that the MLA doesn’t have a camp office in Kuppam, so there is no way that the locals can go and meet him in person to let their troubles be known. Further, they said that the leader has been ignoring Kuppam while other MLAs continue to work for the benefit of the people of their respective constituencies.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has been winning his MLA seat from Kuppam constituency in Chittoor with a comfortable majority for the last seven consecutive elections. However, his margin declined in the 2019 elections where the leader won by 30,722 votes. In 2014, the leader had won by 47,121 votes. Both times, the TDP supremo contested against YSRCP’s K Chandramouli.

Naidu had served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation but was defeated in the 2019 elections.