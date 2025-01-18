In a gesture to support budding talent, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to cricketer K Nitish Kumar Reddy on behalf of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA). The Chief Minister also assured the young cricketer of a house allotment in recognition of his achievements.

The event, held at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on 16 January 2025, was attended by ACA President and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivnath and ACA Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said, “Andhra Pradesh will continue to support and encourage its international sportspersons. We are committed to providing them with the best facilities to ensure they excel on the global stage.”

Earlier, Kesineni Shivnath and Sana Satish felicitated Nitish Kumar Reddy at Shivnath’s office. Hailing from Visakhapatnam, Nitish shared his experiences of making his debut for India in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The MPs lauded Nitish’s father, Mutyala Reddy, for his unwavering support throughout his son’s cricketing journey. ACA President Shivnath assured that the association would provide all necessary resources to help Nitish hone his skills further.

The felicitation ceremony saw the presence of ACA Vice President Venkatarama Prashanth, Treasurer Dandamudi Srinivas, and other dignitaries who extended their congratulations to the young cricketer.

