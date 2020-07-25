Vizag, on Friday, reported 898 new coronavirus cases as the infection continued to follow a worrying trend in the district. The total number of cases reported in the region crossed 6000 last evening while the death toll rose to 63. While the tally touched 900 by June end, the ongoing month has seen the figure surge by as many as 5163 cases-a figure that seemed a distant possibility when the pandemic first gripped the region. It may be noted that the majority of the caseload, so far, has been reported from the urban region of the district as compared to the rural and agency areas. With different parts of Vizag reporting coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, multiple clusters have been demarcated as part of the district administration’s containment strategy.

On Friday, the authorities declared that Chittinaidu Colony, Gollavanipalem, TVN Colony, Goddivanipalem, Duvvada, Chinagantyada, Akkireddypalem, Pedakorada Zone IV, Kunchamamba Temple street Madhavadhara, Bhavani Gardens Tummadapalem have been demarcated as the new containment clusters in the district. With this, the total number of clusters in Vizag increased to 641-119 very active clusters, 293 active clusters, 229 dormant clusters. So far, 39 clusters have been denotified.

As per reports, GVMC Zone-VI Vepagunta, Gajuwaka, Arilova, Scindia, PM Palem, and Chittivalasa (Thagarapuvalasa) are among the areas that have reported significant number of coronavirus cases over the past few days. With the spike in cases, the district authorities in Vizag have been continuing several measures. Conducting awareness sessions, carrying out disinfection activities, placing curbs on the movement of citizens in containment clusters, intensifying the testing, and conducting door-to-door surveys are among the key strategies being taken by the district authorities in Vizag in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The district authorities have also stated that all the 89 Public Health Centres (PHCs) in rural parts of Vizag will be provided with Rapid Antigen Test kits. In addition, efforts are also being made to increase the number of COVID Care Centres (CCCs) and quarantine facilities.