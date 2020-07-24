As many as 898 more individuals tested positive for coronavirus in Visakhapatnam as the district tally crossed 6000 on Friday. As per the district bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 Visakhapatnam, PV Sudhakar, the district reported 3717 active cases, 2283 discharges, and 63 deaths, with the coronavirus count in Visakhapatnam standing at 6063 on Friday evening.

The bulletin further revealed that 10 clusters- Chittinaidu Colony, Gollavanipalem, TVN Colony, Goddivanipalem, Duvvada, Chinagantyada, Akkireddypalem, Pedakorada Zone IV, Kunchamamba Temple street Madhavadhara, Bhavani Gardens Tummadapalem- have been notified as containment zones. Visakhapatnam district currently reports 119 very active clusters, 293 active clusters, 229 dormant clusters and 39 denotified clusters.

Andhra Pradesh recorded its biggest single day spike with 8147 more individuals testing positive for coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, to take the count to 80,858. While 39,990 cases have been marked active as on this evening, 39,935 individuals were discharged (including the 2380 individuals discharged today) after recovering. The death toll surged to 933 with 49 more patients succumbing to the infection.

East Godavari, with 1029 new cases, reported the highest number of coronavirus positives in a single day, followed by Anantapur (984) and Kurnool (914).

Between Thursday and Friday, 48,114 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. While 25,125 samples were tested via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively, 22,989 samples were tested using the Rapid Antigen Test kits. Of the 898 coronavirus cases that have been freshly detected in Visakhapatnam, 459 were reported via VRDL/Truenat/NACO while the remaining 439 were reported in the Rapid Antigen Tests.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the measures being taken to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. In the meeting, it was decided that 54 more hospitals will be designated to treat those who test positive for coronavirus. The state government will also be allocating Rs 1000 crore for the treatment of patients, in the coming six months.