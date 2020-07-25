Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT, Industries, and Commerce, Mekapati Goutham Reddy has ordered measures to ensure hassle-free work from home facilities for the IT employees in the state. Addressing a video conference conducted with the IT Department, on Friday, , the Minister said that timely steps should be taken to provide good internet connectivity for the employees. Given the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, he further asked the officials to focus on the use of technology and adoption of changes for smoother functioning of the system.

Apart from asking the officials to facilitate trouble-free work from home for IT employees in Andhra Pradesh, Mekapati Goutham Reddy mentioned that the state’s new IT and industrial policies will be announced soon. He stated that efforts must be made to attract large investments in the IT sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Reddy also spoke about the creation of an online platform for enabling the unemployed find suitable employment opportunities in different sectors in Andhra Pradesh. The platform would ideally help the candidates discover opportunities based on their educational qualifications and other skills. He also discussed about enhancing the employability of candidates through a high-end skill university and International Institute of Digital Technologies (IIDT).

The Minister also discussed about brining Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA), Andhra Pradesh Space Application Center (APSAAC) and Society for Andhra Pradesh Networks (SAPNET) under one umbrella for one convenience.

IT advisers Lokeswara Reddy and Devireddy Srinath Reddy, Secretary Y Bhanu Prakash, Special Secretary B Sundar, and MD, AP Technology Services, among others, took part in the video conference.