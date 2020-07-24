Possibly the most sought-after style in glares is the aviator sunglasses for men. Synonymous with the onset of the modern air force, they were initially developed in the 1930s and have been in fashion ever since. Aviator sunglasses for men are also known as ‘pilot’s sunglasses,’ and owing to their stylish appeal, they are also a favourite with the women now. However, without a doubt, they are a must-have trend-proof addition in every man’s accessory collection.

If you land up with the perfect pair of aviator sunglasses for men, then it can take your style quotient from a zero to one-hundred instantaneously. From celebs to influencers, aviators are a go-to option for everyone.

Get your new season inspiration of aviator sunglasses for men with these five stunning aviators below that can redefine your look this season:

Style in Elegant Classical Sunnies

Ray-Ban’s aviator sunglasses for men need no introduction because they have consistently offered the most reliable and stylish shades for all occasions.

Ray-Ban aviator shades are so stunning that you’d probably want to wear them at all times. The brown sunglasses for men boast of a premium design that’s neither over-the-top nor dull, providing a well-balanced look for the summery holiday season. So, this season style in classical aviator sunnies and shine brighter than the sun!

Carry Unique Swanky Vibes

These aviator sunglasses for men carry relaxed and somewhat retro vibes and will go perfectly well as both your daily pair and your weekend favourites. Reminiscent of the styles worn by Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, the pair of aviator sunglasses for men from RayBan will undoubtedly leave you looking naturally confident and cool.

If you’ve been looking for superior-quality aviator sunglasses for men that are built to last, these frames are made just for you. Get such swanky new aviator shades and be uniquely you!

Make Gender-Fluid Fashion Statements

Oakley has been a popular choice when it comes to the fashion-forward crowd. If you’re looking for new and unconventional aviator sunglasses for men, say hello to this pair of Black Pilot Unisex sunglasses. Celebrate life and passion in your unique way with these retro-glamorous shades and catch everyone’s attention.

These Oakley Pilot sunglasses feature the usual straight temple-brow rims but do away with the retro details like thinly rimmed construction. What you get is an updated gender-fluid and new-age look that works on an oval, almond, and heart-shaped faces and helps make modern style statements.

Blend Vintage Feels with Urban Styles

Do you have a sporty streak to your character and want to share that same side with the world? If yes, you may consider buying these Oakley aviator sunglasses for men that blend slim athletic designs and classic form and fit perfectly.

Show off your individuality and welcome summer’s sunny days with this pair in style – charming, adventure-ready sunnies for your adventurous and active lifestyle. Also, these Oakley classics protect your eyes against harmful UV-rays. So, whether it’s a beach party or brunch-date, wear these urban shades and make heads turn!

Stay Exuberant All Season

All of us crave a bit of ‘Razzmatazz,’ once in a while, don’t we? Chic, timeless, and retro, these Gold Pilot Unisex sunglasses for men are so appealing, they might become your new favourites.

Bold and geometric with an old-fashioned modish touch, Maui Jim offers many such distinguished aviator-style sunglasses design. This pair of lightweight shades can be saved for special occasions as it radiates uniqueness and elegance. Designed with precision, premium-quality materials, these Maui Jim shades in gold also offer optimal UV ray protection. Get one for your special occasions now!

Look Dynamic with Trendy Sunglasses

Aviator sunglasses for men are classic yet contemporary, and uber-cool. You will find that everyone either owns or wants to own a pair. If you, too, wish to redefine your look this season, then choose from a well-curated collection of premium aviator sunglasses for men that are available with renowned eyewear retailers like Titan Eyeplus. It brings together the best of eyewear options, as offered by several globally acclaimed labels like Oakley, Maui Jim, and Ray-Ban. Not only does it offer premium quality products, but it also assures excellent after-sales assistance to add to your whole shopping experience.

So, own a pair of stylish aviator sunglasses today and get the ball rolling this season!