As Vizag is gearing up for the upcoming festive season, join the party by shopping at Sanskriti Boutique the Couture Studio.

The Studio

Amidst the city’s shopping landscape, Sanskriti lies along the ever-bustling Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road. As you walk in, a variety of lehengas, wedding gowns, pastel saris, and dress materials meets your eyes. Started by Twinkle Sahu in 2011, Sanskriti Boutique has been garnering shopper’s appreciation for its unique range of clothing.

The Collection

Known for its sweeping Lucknowi Collection with the intricate Chikankari and Mukaish embroideries, the saris are available in Georgette, Organza, Chanderi, Chiffon, Cotton, Kota and other fabrics. From peach to magic mint, you can choose from a unique range of dress materials in soothing pastels. These Lucknowi Georgettes, Tissue Chanderis, and Silk Kota with Gota Patti are well-suited for your soiree parties. In addition, Angrakha kurtis, Anarkali kurtis, Palazzos, and Lucknowi skirts are also available for the picky buyers. With Sanskriti, step up your style game by dyeing the garment altogether and experience the luxury of wearing four outfits by owning just one.

Flaunt the ethnic wear with the exclusive assortment of wedding gowns, lehengas, shararas, gararas in splendid designs. With no repetition of pieces, each one of them comes in free size, which would be altered as per shopper’s requirements.

Stitching

With a team of dedicated in-house tailors, the boutique also facilitates stitching. From blouses to crop tops, lehengas to gowns, the clients can even customise the designs and get them stitched to their liking.

Location of Sanskriti Boutique the Couture Studio: Landmark Building, Ground Floor, Opposite Kalyan Jewellers, Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road, Visakhapatnam

Timings: 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM (closed on Sundays)

Contact: 0891 664 5333