5 cotton dresses for women that are perfect for hot summer days

The world of fashion continues to evolve as we speak. With new trends surfacing the fashion circuit every day, it is important to walk the right fashion track while knowing what’s Haute and what’s not. However, amidst all this, comfort should never take a back seat – especially during summers. Being on top of the comfort game should be a priority while dressing up in ensembles that showcase your true self. Here are five cotton dresses for women in silhouettes that will spell individuality from miles away – from maxis to flowy dresses, we have covered them all.

A White Maxi Dress

White is one of those colours that offer sheer comfort during summers. Pick up a white maxi dress to lend summery evenings the required comfort. Whether you wish to go for a simple maxi or that with a gathered waist, rolled up sleeves and pockets for comfort, the choice is yours! A white maxi dress is all about simplicity and stylish comfort and comes in fabrics that are no fuss, soft, and breathable. Pair it up with minimal accessories for a look like no other.

A Flared Floral Dress

When it comes to cotton dresses for women, nothing beats the charm of a floral dress. A flared floral dress in a neat print is all you need to step out on a hot, sunny day. Wear it with your favourite pair of stilettos and match it with a sling bag for all your essentials. Since flared dresses are both sophisticated and fun, accessorizing them is a breeze. Try not to go overboard to keep the look simple and stylish.

A Striped Slip Dress

Nothing beats the comfort of a slip dress when you are at the beach. Dress it down by pairing it with comfy flats and keeping your hair open for a vacation look. A slip dress in stripes is a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe. Though you can always go for other prints – make sure they are not too loud for the season. Skip accessories that may downplay the silhouette of the dress and you are good to go. Lifestyle brands like Nicobar have an exemplary collection of cotton dresses for women . The design, finish and fabric are sure to make you fall in love with the collection.

Boho Summer Dress

No silhouette is more flattering than the classic Boho. The free fall of the dress never goes out of style while the print and colour options leave everyone spoilt for choice. When it comes to accessorising a Boho dress, strappy flats and chunky jewellery is your best bet. However, you may opt to keep the look simple yet stylish by tucking your hair in a half bun and flaunting kohled eyes.

Shirt Dress

Shirt dresses are saviours, aren’t they? While looking perfect on both formal and casual occasions, shirt dresses lend an air of sophistication to the look. Play around with your look by trying different hairstyles and rely only on minimalist accessories. A pair of sneakers will do wonders to the look.

Summers serve as the perfect excuse to revamp the wardrobe. Make summers stylish yet comfortable with these cotton dresses for women and get ready to take on the season.