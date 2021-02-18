Recreational breaks are not a new concept among the working class. A routine for 5-6 days a week, generally tends to call for relaxation outside of work. An evening walk or a cup of tea usually does the job. However, with the World Wide Web at our fingertips in a small rectangular blue screen, even the walks and tea breaks are taken over by social media. After a certain period of time, browsing through such networks can have a huge impact mentally and physically, thereby calling for a digital detox. Here are 7 places near Vizag one can visit for a much-needed digital detox. And by detox, we mean no smartphones, televisions, or any gadgets for that matter.

List of 7 places to go for a digital detox

#1 Tibetan Temple, Odhisha

Located in Chandragiri, also known as the mini-Tibet of Odisha, this Buddhist Monestry is set amongst beautiful landscapes of the Eastern Ghats. Nestled within the green valley of the Gajapati district of Odisha, this monastery houses young students, excelling in different Tibetan studies. At approximately 260 km from Vizag city, the Tibetan temple is about a 5-6 hour drive away.

#2 Chitrakoot, Chhattisgarh

Home to a magnificent stretch of waterfalls, also known as a mini Niagra fall, Chitrakoot is frequently visited by tourists. Book yourself a stay at a resort overlooking the waterfalls and indulge in an utterly tranquil and serene environment as the sparkling water gush over the rocky barriers.

#3 Yarada beach

Surrounded by the Eastern Ghats, Yarada offers breathtaking views from high vantage points. Located approximately 20 km away from Vizag city, the route to Yarada is a rollercoaster ride in itself with ghat roads and drives going parallel to the sea. With clean sparkling waters and a sandy beach, Yarada vows to be perfect for a digital detox. You can even pitch your tent at the beach and sleep to the lullaby of the waters crashing the shore.

#4 Kondakarla Bird Sanctuary

Just about a 60 km drive from the city, Kondakarla attracts migratory birds and houses innumerable exotic Indian species. The tranquil waters of the lake surrounded by coconut trees on one side and green hills all around provide a great escape from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

#5 Araku

Extremely popular among getaway destinations for people of Vizag, Araku offers incredible sights of the Anantagiri hill range. With hotels and resorts in abundance, there is no dearth of accommodation. However, keeping the motive of digital detox in mind, camping on the green slopes of these hills is recommended.

#6 Lambasingi

Yet another hill station in Visakhapatnam district, Lambasingi offers breathtaking sights. With quite a few activities to keep you hooked, this place is perfect for adrenaline seekers. Its crisp chilly air and foggy mornings give a much-needed refreshment before getting back to work.

#7 Rushikonda

With over a 100 km coastline, Vizag houses many beaches, out of which only a few are populated by the general public. One among those beaches is Rushikonda. Though one might find a huge crowd during weekends and festivals, Rushikonda houses quite a few resorts with private beaches for you to relax by the golden sand and clear waters all by yourself.