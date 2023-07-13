It’s something great to cheer and feel proud for the fans of hero Prabhas. The young Rebel Star’s admirers are eagerly waiting for 20 July when the San Diego Comic-Con event, a famous international platform to promote comics and movies, will begin. The team of Project K, Prabhas’s upcoming venture, is all set to take part in the Comic-Con to get global publicity for its prestigious movie. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, the Nag Ashwin directorial is the first Indian film to debut at the event.

Launched in 1970 in San Diego, a city in California, the Comic-Con drew only a small number for the maiden show. But today, it is in much demand and lakhs with a large chunk of children attend it and it’s not easy to get an entry into it. The team will reveal the title of the film and also release the first teaser at the dazzling event to catch the eye of Hollywood.

Being made with a budget of Rs 600 crores under the banner of the well-known Vyjayanthi Movies, it is said to be one of the most expensive films in India. “It’s really a proud moment for the movie team. Our intention to take part in the Comic-Con event is to make the greatness of the Indian cinema known to the entire world,” says Nag Ashwin, director of Project K.

Despite no hit to the kitty of Prabhas after Bahubali: The Conclusion, the craze and charisma of the ‘darling’ remains intact as several high-budget flicks like Salaar and Project K are in the pipeline. Dashing the hopes of the fans, the much-publicised movies that were released after Rajamouli’s magnum opus bombed at the box office. While Sahoo got a below-average talk, Radhe Shyam turned out to be a disaster, while the recently released Adipurush failed to impress the audience on the expected lines.

Now, the fans pinned all their hopes on Salaar, directed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame, and Project K. Scheduled for release on 28 September, Salaar’s teaser has already created a record of sorts, drawing 100 million views within 59 hours of its release on YouTube. With a heavy star cast, Project K, the multi-lingual extravaganza, is tentatively slated for the Pongal release. Meanwhile, the film unit has planned its promotion drive on a grand scale and chosen the Comic-Con platform to launch the publicity blitz. With expectations soaring high, the fans look forward to the show.

Article written by Lakkoju Nagesh Babu, senior journalist and Column Editor.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.