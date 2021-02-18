It has been a year since the deadly coronavirus spread across the globe like wildfire, forcing the world to go on lockdown. While COVID-19 took many lives, a huge portion of the world population was left unemployed and many countries’ economies crashed, pushing businesses into losses.

2021 though brought a sigh of relief in the form of the vaccine. Subsequently, we see businesses, industries, and educational institutions opening-up. Keeping in mind that COVID-19 is still a deadly threat the world hasn’t gotten rid of, we ought to observe all the precautions now more than ever. With the virus mutating itself forming different streaks of COVID, being mindful of our health is important. Especially in public places like theatres, tourist attractions, and restaurants.

Of late, Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is reflecting a worrying rise in COVID-19 cases. With state officials contemplating imposing restrictions, this trend is a reminder for the general public to abide by the protocol of COVID prevention. This includes proper use of masks, sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet.

Sharing details locally, Dr KSLG Sastry, Chief Medical Officer of Health, GVMC, says, “We have been conducting random COVID-19 tests across urban Visakhapatnam and we are glad to say that positive results have gone down significantly. The count has come down to single digits and close to zero fatalities have been reported. However, citizens are advised to take all the precautionary measures.” With medical officers and health care workers getting vaccinated on priority, Mr Sastry reassures citizens of Vizag are in safe hands.

On Thursday, 17 February 2021, Vizag reported 8 COVID-19 positive cases. So far, Vizag has reported a total of 59,941 positive cases, with 27 being actively treated and 564 lives being lost.