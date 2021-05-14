Last updated 8 hours ago

Netflix India’s latest Telugu movie “Cinema Bandi” is produced by the famous duo Raj and DK. The movie has been liked by fans and critics alike and is well appreciated for the unique story it narrates. For a director with no film background and influence, Cinema Bandi’s success is truly a milestone. Yo! Vizag got in touch with Director Praveen Kandregula for his reaction to his immensely successful project. “I am so grateful for what’s happening right now. It’s a dream come true as the movie is being appreciated not just by the Telugu masses but all over India. I believe that every cinema enthusiast, having a similar dream, will say the same that a dream has come true, on this day. So, this must act as inspiration to budding filmmakers. And, as advice I would say, just don’t give up any time. Just keep working hard until you reach your goals.” Here is the movie review of Cinema Bandi.

Cinema Bandi Movie Review: The movie unravels with a shot of a naive, honest auto rickshaw driver. A man who appreciates the village and its limited resources. He asks his passengers as to what good is leaving the villages and going to settle in town, when the basic needed food is grown in the village itself. The story is raw, it’s pure and it understands the fact that everything comes at a cost.

In an interview with Yo! Vizag, the debutant director who himself hails from Vizag said, “The movie has lots to tell on 14 May and I am eagerly waiting for the day to convey a lot more laughs and emotions through my movie for sure.” The promise that he made, he indeed delivers. Watch out as he too makes a cameo in the movie as Stan Lee does in Marvel Comic movies. Talking about his future projects he said that there’s nothing much in the bag. The team is currently devoting its time to celebrate the moment right now.

What happens when a villager finds a camera big enough to make movies starring Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, especially Pawan Kalyan? Cinema Bandi shows an honest and raw ambition of a naive autorickshaw driver to make a movie. The idea may sound ridiculous to many, but not to a passionate one. He is inspired by the dawn of Indian movies like Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Pelli Chupulu.

Veera, an autorickshaw driver with his best friend Gana, who is the best wedding photographer in the village, set on a journey to make a movie.

Things aren’t as easy as they seem to be. Everything has to be done with constant restraints in the environment they dwell in. The film created in the movie has no production, so whatever they need to shoot is pretty much with what they already have. While every story comes across a hurdle, so did these innocent filmmakers, they had no financial resources to pitch in. But the movie provides hope as people come in support. It shows that when the passion is right and your intent is pure, free of any adulteration, anything is possible. Thousands of barriers stand in their journey, but the undying hope and true dedication act as the fuel towards the ultimate goal, ‘The Big Screen’.

The movie cast does a brilliant job in portraying the villagers. The characters are layered beautifully. Veera is aware that he has the responsibility of providing for his family, he dreams big for his family as well as his village. His wife Gangotri, supports him wholeheartedly, like an equal partner. The support, unlike classic Bollywood movies, is not loud but is in simple, unspoken gestures. The cinematography also captures the essence of the village.

Vikas Vasistha as Veera, Sandeep Varanasi as Gana, Rag Mayur as Maridesh Babu, Sirivenella Yanamadhala as Veera’s wife, Uma Yaluvallia as Manga and lastly Ram Charan as adorable little Basha. Cinema Bandi delivers an honest and stellar performance. The climax is something that you must look out for. It will make you laugh out loud. The story of Cinema Bandi imbeds emotions in you as the story develops. In the end, the film Cinema Bandi is bound to clasp the audience all along, till the ending. Finally, the film Cinema Bandi stays true to its tagline “Everyone is a filmmaker at heart.”

Director – Praveen Kandregula | Screenplay – Praveen Kandregula | Vasanth Maringanti, Krishna Pratyusha | Writer – Vasanth Maringanti |Cinematographer – Sagar Yvv, Apoorva Shaligram