The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh has arrested the main accused in a multi-member gang who allegedly duped over 7000 unemployed youth of ₹300 crores on the pretext of providing state government and central government jobs. This job fraud happening across Andhra Pradesh came to light after a victim lodged a complaint.

The prime accused who has been identified as Indupudi Sudhakar alias Santosh, is a resident of Narispatnam, Anakkapalle district and is the chairman of Smart Yojana Welfare Society.

According to the CID officials, Santosh started the welfare society along with his friends Ruttula Hari Bau and Kanchavarapu Shiva and a few others. They together lured unemployed youth with a promise of getting them outsourcing jobs in the state and central government. The gang collected approximately ₹3 lakhs to ₹5 lakhs from each individual for the same. A total of ₹300 crores from 7000 people was collected and fake appointment letters and ID cards were issued to them.

The multi-member gang also paid salaries to these youth for a few months and went AWOL after that. When a few of those victims realised that they were being cheated, one of the victims, G Ravi Kumar complained to the police in Devarapalle Mandal, and the matter came to the hands of the CID.

A case was registered to curb the job fraud in Andhra Pradesh, following which multiple searches were conducted at Santosh’s offices at Narsipatnam and Anakapalli. Several computers and documents have been seized and further investigation is underway to find Hari Babu and Shiva.

