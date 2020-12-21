With the holiday season around the corner, 2020 is finally coming to an end. As we inch closer to 25 December, it’s time to bring in the festivities by decorating X-Mas tree, baking cookies, and most importantly watch holiday movies. Like always, we are here with the list of Christmas releases on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and others, to step up your festive spirit.

List of Christmas releases on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and others:

#1 Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot returns to the big screen in Patty Jenkins’ sequel to 2017’s box office hit, Wonder Woman. The American superhero film is based on the DC Comics character, Wonder Woman. While the first installment took place during World War I, the current story is set in 1984. Meanwhile, the protagonist Diana Prince hasn’t aged a bit and she must fight Cheetah and Max Lord to save the day. The film which was delayed several times due to lockdown restrictions worldwide, is all set to release on Christmas in HBO Max and select theatres.

Releasing on: HBO Max and in select theaters

#2 Shoot-out at Alair

Produced by Actor Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sushmita Konidela, this Zee5 Telugu series stars Srikanth and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The crime thriller revolves around a killer who murders a cop every year on the day of the Mecca Masjid blasts. While the killer was believed to be dead, problems arise when another cop is killed in a similar manner, several years later.

Releasing on: Zee5

#3 Coolie No. 1

Directed by David Dhawan, this film is based on the 1995 film of the same name. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the movie follows the life of Raju, a porter, who lies about his financial situation to get married to a rich girl. Soon Raju’s real identity is exposed but he cooks up a story of having a rich twin. The plot takes an interesting turn as things start to go out of hand with one lie leading to another.

Releasing on: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Shakeela

The upcoming biopic of actress Shakeela, starring Richa Chadha in the titular character, is slated to hit screens on Christmas. Known for acting in several controversial and bold films in South Indian cinema, Shakeela went on to star in over 250 films. The film showcases the journey of Shakeela and the criticism she had to face from her family as well as the film fraternity, who wanted to get her films banned.

Releasing on: At your nearest theatres

#5 Bridgerton

Created by Chris Van Dusen, the British period drama is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels with the same name. The series follows Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut on Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Releasing on: Netflix