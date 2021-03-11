With the protests against the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant intensifying by the day, several public figures have been expressing solidarity with those fighting for the cause. While Telangana Minister KTR and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy opposed the Centre’s proposal to disinvest completely from Vizag Steel Plant, members of the Telugu film fraternity also extended support to the move. On Wednesday, senior actor Chiranjeevi took to social media and made an appeal to save Vizag Steel Plant.

“Visakha Steel Plant is a symbol of numerous sacrifices. Let’s raise above parties and regions. With a Steely resolve, Let’s save Visakha Steel plant!” Chiranjeevi posted a letter that read, “I declare my support to the fight against the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant. The slogan of ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’ is still reverberating in my ears.”

Popularly known as Megastar, Chiranjeevi recalled that during his days at Narasapuram’s YNM College, the students held brushes to write ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’ on walls. Stating that the Vizag Steel Plant was achieved as a result of several sacrifices, he stated that saving Visakha Steel is the main responsibility that lies ahead of all. Asking everyone to raise above regions, parties, and politics to protect the Plant with a steely resolve.

Let’s save Visakha Steel plant! pic.twitter.com/jfY7UXYvim — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 10, 2021

Actors, writers, and other members of the Telugu film fraternity too posted messages in support of the fight against the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant.

విశాఖ ఉక్కు – ఆంధ్రుల హక్కు !!! Time to stand together with a strong voice ✊ #savevizagsteelplant https://t.co/dyUScqSrd3 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) March 10, 2021

If a Private Organisation can bring a loss making Steel Plant into Profits.. why can’t our Government do the same?

Save “Visakhapatnam Steel plant” @narendramodi ji 🙏

It’s not just a factory.. it’s our Pride!! #VisakhaUkkuAndhrulaHakku pic.twitter.com/0FgSYFmmW3 — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) March 9, 2021