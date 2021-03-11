The Working President of TRS and Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, Information Technology in Telangana, KT Rama Rao has extended his support to those protesting the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant. Speaking at a public meeting on Wednesday, KTR criticised the BJP-led Central Government for proposing to privatise the Steel Plant in Vizag.

Expressing solidarity with the protesters, the TRS leader said, “During the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, when Telangana was being established, it was said that through Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), a steel industry would be established creating employment for thousands. But today, in Vizag, the plant that was established through sacrifices of many with the slogan ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’, is being 100% divested by the Central Government and is being sold for privatisation. Through this platform, I extend our support to all those opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. With the permission of Cheif Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, we are also willing to visit Visakhapatnam to extend our support,” KTR said.

KTR further said that similar decisions might be taken in the future if the decision to privatise Vizag Steel Plant is not opposed. “This is not being said for my gain. We believe if we turn a deaf ear and a blind eye to this now, later, we will have to face the same situation. Currently, VSP is being sold. Tomorrow it may be the turn of BHEL or Singareni (SCCL). Further, it may come to a point where even the State Governments are set up for privatisation. Anything is possible. Hence, to stop the privatisation of VSP, we extend our ethical support for our friends in Visakhapatnam. We further look forward to their support in case any of the public sector companies in Telangana face a similar fate,” the Telangana Minister added.

It may be noted that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent remarks that the Centre plans to disinvest 100% in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant have led to intensified protests across Visakhapatnam. Several political leaders and celebrities have also voiced their opinion on the same, and have urged the Centre to roll back its decision.