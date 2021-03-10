It has been a busy Wednesday so far in Andhra Pradesh. With several municipal bodies across Andhra Pradesh going for polls, voters queued up at the entrances of their respective booths to exercise the right. Celebrities and political leaders too marked their presence at polling centres to cast votes. Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy, former TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, TDP MP Galla Jayadev, were among those who exercised their vote to right in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at some of the politicians who cast their vote in the municipal elections held across Andhra Pradesh:

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan cast his vote in Vijayawada

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy cast his vote in the 14th ward, Visakhapatnam

Former TDP MLA cast his vote in the 17th ward, Visakhapatnam

TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna got inked in Hindupur, Ananthapur district

TDP MP Galla Jayadev cast his vote in Guntur

Polling booths were operational from 7 am today. There were police officers who kept a vigilant eye on incoming voters making sure they abide by the necessary rules. Volunteers were also present to help the elderly and physically challenged to cast their vote.

The voting process seemed to have gone peacefully in all 98 wards in GVMC. According to sources, polling booths at Gajuwaka and the Steel Plant area were given a sensitive and hypersensitive status.