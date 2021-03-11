Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday, virtually inaugurated two technology centres. While one of the facilities is at Vizag, the other MSME technology centre is located in Bhopal.

After virtually launching the MSME technology centres, the Union Minister addressed the online attendees. Emphasising the conversion of knowledge into wealth, Mr Gadkari said a district-wise development plan can realise the dream of making an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). Talking about the huge potential of Indian youth for research and innovation, he shared that the youth of the country needs exposure, assistance, and equipment to excel in their careers.

Set up under the World Bank-funded Technology Centre System programme, the centre at Vizag and Bhopal are intended to extend support to the MSME units in the respective regions with a focus on improving access to technology, providing skill upgrading, and offering support to the enterprises with higher growth potential.

With a budget of Rs 133 crore, the facility in Vizag is spread over 20 acres of land. It boasts high-end machines such as CNC 5 axis, CMM, EDM, additive manufacturing, and high-capacity hydraulic press, catering to shipbuilding, welding, fabrication, steel production, and agro-based industries in North Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, shared, “New TCSP-Technology Centre System Program in Vizag will play an important role in supporting MSME units in the region.”

New #TCSP-Technology Centre System Program in Vizag -will play imp role in supporting #MSME units in the region. To focus on improving access to tech,providing skill upgradation&offers advocacy support to #MSMEs with high growth potential.Set in 20acre land with invstmst of 133cr pic.twitter.com/aHFJFxQJWM — Mekapati Goutham Reddy Official (@MekapatiGoutham) March 10, 2021

Speaking during the inaugural ceremony, Mr Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh state government has taken various steps for the development of the MSMEs and made it a point to ensure the availability of working capital. He added that schemes such as YSR Navodayam and Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme were implemented. He further said that YSR AP One, an end-to-end business fulfillment centre, was also set up to help the MSMEs and MSME clusters.