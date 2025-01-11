In a unique move, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with 24 Supreme Court judges and their families, will visit Visakhapatnam for a key meet to discuss important Supreme Court matters. This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Justice Khanna, will see the judges and their families covering their own travel expenses by utilizing the Leave Travel Concession (LTC), a benefit available to all Supreme Court employees, including judges.

The meeting will be held on January 11 and 12, with some judges staying in Visakhapatnam, while others will depart after the discussions. Sources reveal that the Chief Justice chose to hold the meeting outside Delhi to provide the judges with a more relaxed setting.

In conversations with senior judges Justices BR Govai and Surya Kant, both supported Chief Justice Khanna’s decision, emphasizing the benefit of using LTC instead of using court funds. While Chief Justice Khanna reached out to all judges, 24 agreed to attend the meet in Visakhapatnam, while others cited prior personal commitments as the reason for their inability to join.

