Two much-awaited Bollywood films have set the cash registers ringing on Friday. Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are the two big-ticket films that have hit the screens worldwide today. Chhapaak has Deepika Padukone portray an acid-attack survivor, with Vikrant Massey in a supporting role. The film has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi-fame. Here’s the Twitter review of Chhapaak.
#OneWordReview…#Chhapaak: POWERFUL.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Some stories should be told. Some issues must be addressed… Gut-wrenching, yet empowering… Aces: Sensitive writing. Skilled direction. Masterful performances… Take a bow, #Deepika and #MeghnaGulzar. #ChhapaakReview pic.twitter.com/LyDUkFtrvq
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2020
Queen @deepikapadukone has delivered what will be the performance of the year in #Chhapaak & will win every major award for it. She is the undisputed queen of Bollywood & will keep rising. No amount of negativity will change that. ❤️#ChhapaakReview #DeepikaPadukone
— Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) January 9, 2020
#ChhapaakReview:@deepikapadukone is the heart & soul of this movie. There’s not a single flaw in her powerhouse act. #Malti will go down in history as one of the iconic roles played by Bollywood actresses ever.#VikrantMassey is the only other cast member that makes an impact.
— B-Town Express (@express_town) January 8, 2020
Star struck! @thelaxmiagarwal ❤️ What an inspirational story #chhapaak @deepikapadukone Thank you so much for this moving experience! You never felt so beautiful 🤗 @vikrantmassey87 brother you’re phenomenal! I have been a huge fan since Dharam-Veer days, and can’t wait for your next! 🙌 @meghnagulzar Ma’am, much love and respect 🙏 We need more stories like these coming our way 😊
The movie exceeded my expectations. Deepika gives her career best performance, the movie is so powerful that some scenes shake you to the core. The movie is a mirror to the society where acid is in our minds. Vikrant and other actors excel.
Rating – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2#ChhapaakReview pic.twitter.com/joyOUZy4y1
— . (@IrritatedSoul) January 10, 2020
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala spoke highly of Chhapaak in his review of the film
#Chhapaak [4.5/5] : One of the best movies made in Indian cinema, in the subject of violence against women.. @deepikapadukone delivers an award winning performance..
Nothing over the top.. Very subtle..
It takes lot of courage to act in a movie with a disfigured face..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020
#Chhapaak [4.5/5] : A Powerful Movie..
The real life story of a young gal, who wanted to become Indian Idol and how her dreams come crashing, when a guy throws acid on her face to teach her a lesson..
Part Investigative Thriller.. Part Courtroom drama.. Part Romantic Movie..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020
#Chhapaak: Sensitive, potent, emotional but also headstrong. It doesn’t beg for sympathy, neither does it shower its lead with melodramatic pity seeking. Imperfect, sure; could’ve used more time with Malti’s family, but the emotional power of some passages is overwhelming.
— Kamla (@StarlingNights) January 10, 2020
Tanhaji is a historical film based on Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Marking the 100th film of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji has been scaled on a massive budget and even features Saif Ali Khan. Apart from setting the B-town abuzz, the film’s remarkable trailer has assured the fans of a riveting war drama in store. Here’s the Twitter review of Tanhaji:
#Tanhaji -MAGNOLIOUS .
Flawless Script, Screenplay , exemplary direction, world class action & visuals makes Tanhaji a MASTERPIECE. @ajaydevgn Delivers national award winning act. #Saif is brilliant. Highlight- PRODIGIOUS climax. Super Hit
Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 #tanhajireview pic.twitter.com/nxSONp75St
— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 10, 2020
Just watched the #Tanhaji which is wonderful & speechless about the performance of @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD ma’am 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/4XAQBT4NKU
— Amrit Bhardwaj (@AmritBh96960341) January 9, 2020
#TanhajiReview
Make way for #Tanhaji
Much needed film for Bollywood.
Direction, Action, Dialogues, 3D effects, Editing everything just perfect.Superstar @ajaydevgn did it this time, what a DAMDAAR 💥 performance.#SaifAliKhan just SUPERB.
RATINGS :- 4.5/5#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/CUQBTuf9OI
— REAL BOXOFFICE (@teamrb_) January 9, 2020
#Tanhaji is excellent ⭐⭐⭐⭐
It is on par with #Bahubali2 in terms of goosebumps moments , scale and emotions . Om Raut’s direction is out of the world ! Filled with epic performances, scintillating screenplay and outstanding dialogues !!!! Must must watch #TanhajiReview
— Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) January 10, 2020
#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior will be remembered as one of the greatest story ever told in history of Indian cinema,#AjayDevgn gets one more jewel on his Cinematic crown#Tanhaji is a GEM, a well scripted film with jaw dropping action sequences 4*/5 #TanhajiReview SUPERHIT ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/QrJ9O3jbEx
— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 10, 2020
Just finished watching #Tanhaji! @ajaydevgn & @omraut have created a true blue cinematic spectacle! The VFX, the quality of 3D, the screenplay, the scale, the cinematography, the action, the drama, the background score & the performances are tailor-made for the theatrical medium!
— Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) January 10, 2020
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh hailed Tanhaji and called it “superb” in his review
#OneWordReview…#Tanhaji: SUPERB.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Drama, emotions, conflict, action, VFX, #Tanhaji is an enthralling experience… Electrifying climax… Top notch direction… #Ajay, #Kajol, #Saif in super form… Get ready for 2020’s first ₹ 💯cr+ film. #TanhajiReview pic.twitter.com/N9TwWsWazd
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2020
#TanhajiReview :- Thank you so much @omraut and @ajaydevgn for retaining the pride of Maratha History. #Tanhaji seems slow at the start but then has Strong 2nd half and Outstanding Climax which force you to Clap. Visually it is the Best 3D experience in Bollywood.
Rating- 7/10* pic.twitter.com/TDw5ZjKiuk
— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST) January 9, 2020
