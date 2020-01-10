Two much-awaited Bollywood films have set the cash registers ringing on Friday. Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are the two big-ticket films that have hit the screens worldwide today. Chhapaak has Deepika Padukone portray an acid-attack survivor, with Vikrant Massey in a supporting role. The film has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi-fame. Here’s the Twitter review of Chhapaak.

Chhapaak review on Twitter:

Queen @deepikapadukone has delivered what will be the performance of the year in #Chhapaak & will win every major award for it. She is the undisputed queen of Bollywood & will keep rising. No amount of negativity will change that. ❤️#ChhapaakReview #DeepikaPadukone — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) January 9, 2020

#ChhapaakReview:@deepikapadukone is the heart & soul of this movie. There’s not a single flaw in her powerhouse act. #Malti will go down in history as one of the iconic roles played by Bollywood actresses ever.#VikrantMassey is the only other cast member that makes an impact. — B-Town Express (@express_town) January 8, 2020

The movie exceeded my expectations. Deepika gives her career best performance, the movie is so powerful that some scenes shake you to the core. The movie is a mirror to the society where acid is in our minds. Vikrant and other actors excel. Rating – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2#ChhapaakReview pic.twitter.com/joyOUZy4y1 — . (@IrritatedSoul) January 10, 2020

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala spoke highly of Chhapaak in his review of the film

#Chhapaak [4.5/5] : One of the best movies made in Indian cinema, in the subject of violence against women.. @deepikapadukone delivers an award winning performance.. Nothing over the top.. Very subtle.. It takes lot of courage to act in a movie with a disfigured face.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

#Chhapaak [4.5/5] : A Powerful Movie.. The real life story of a young gal, who wanted to become Indian Idol and how her dreams come crashing, when a guy throws acid on her face to teach her a lesson.. Part Investigative Thriller.. Part Courtroom drama.. Part Romantic Movie.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2020

#Chhapaak: Sensitive, potent, emotional but also headstrong. It doesn’t beg for sympathy, neither does it shower its lead with melodramatic pity seeking. Imperfect, sure; could’ve used more time with Malti’s family, but the emotional power of some passages is overwhelming. — Kamla (@StarlingNights) January 10, 2020

Tanhaji is a historical film based on Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Marking the 100th film of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji has been scaled on a massive budget and even features Saif Ali Khan. Apart from setting the B-town abuzz, the film’s remarkable trailer has assured the fans of a riveting war drama in store. Here’s the Twitter review of Tanhaji:

Tanhaji review on Twitter:

#Tanhaji -MAGNOLIOUS . Flawless Script, Screenplay , exemplary direction, world class action & visuals makes Tanhaji a MASTERPIECE. @ajaydevgn Delivers national award winning act. #Saif is brilliant. Highlight- PRODIGIOUS climax. Super Hit

Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 #tanhajireview pic.twitter.com/nxSONp75St — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 10, 2020

#TanhajiReview

Make way for #Tanhaji

Much needed film for Bollywood.

Direction, Action, Dialogues, 3D effects, Editing everything just perfect.Superstar @ajaydevgn did it this time, what a DAMDAAR 💥 performance.#SaifAliKhan just SUPERB.

RATINGS :- 4.5/5#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/CUQBTuf9OI — REAL BOXOFFICE (@teamrb_) January 9, 2020

#Tanhaji is excellent ⭐⭐⭐⭐

It is on par with #Bahubali2 in terms of goosebumps moments , scale and emotions . Om Raut’s direction is out of the world ! Filled with epic performances, scintillating screenplay and outstanding dialogues !!!! Must must watch #TanhajiReview — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) January 10, 2020

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior will be remembered as one of the greatest story ever told in history of Indian cinema,#AjayDevgn gets one more jewel on his Cinematic crown#Tanhaji is a GEM, a well scripted film with jaw dropping action sequences 4*/5 #TanhajiReview SUPERHIT ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/QrJ9O3jbEx — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 10, 2020

Just finished watching #Tanhaji! @ajaydevgn & @omraut have created a true blue cinematic spectacle! The VFX, the quality of 3D, the screenplay, the scale, the cinematography, the action, the drama, the background score & the performances are tailor-made for the theatrical medium! — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) January 10, 2020

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh hailed Tanhaji and called it “superb” in his review