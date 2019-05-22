With just a few more hours left for the counting of votes, the security has been beefed up at the residences of Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. While the TDP Chief has been residing in Undavalli, the YSRCP supremo has moved into his bungalow at Tadepalle of Guntur district, and are likely to monitor the results from their respective residences on the counting day.

With party members and supporters are expected to flock the residences of their leaders, the Guntur urban police have stepped up vigil to tighten the security for Naidu and Reddy and prevent any untoward incident from taking place. In addition to the Guntur police, two companies of Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force have been deployed at the residences of Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan. Apart from erecting traffic barricades and making traffic arrangements, the security personnel has reportedly kept a strict eye on the happenings in the concerned areas. Reports further claim that the police are in constant touch with several key leaders from both the parties to review the crowd on the counting day.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on 11 April. Both TDP and YSRCP are expected to be locked in a tight contest in the race to win the majority of the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.