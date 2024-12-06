Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the government in the State is moving forward with a vision for the development of IT sector. Participating as chief guest in the national conclave on deep tech in Visakhapatnam on 6 December, Chandrababu Naidu said: “We are doing everything, from investments to human resources, in a planned manner. And, the State is ready to utilise the deep tech.”

“Everyone in the world are now discussing about Technology and it has become a part of man’s life. Top priority is being given to technology in the State and we are competing with other nations with regard to IT innovations,” said the Chief Minister adding that the State is becoming a knowlege hub.

Claiming credit for IT development in the combined Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu said HITEC city was built in PPP mode after he became the Chief Minister in 1995. He observed that 30 per cent of IT experts in the world belong to the two Telugu-speaking States.

About the drone technology, Chandrababu Naidu said that it would play a crucial role in future.

The Chief Minister went round the stalls at the conclave and enquired the participants about the new innovations.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu paid floral tributes at the statue of TDP founder N T Rama Rao at the party office in Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu