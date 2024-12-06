Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Visakhapatnam on a special flight on 5 December night on a two-day trip to the city. After arrival at the airport, the Chief Minister proceeded to NTR Bhavan at Ramnagar.

Chandrababu Naidu was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by district in-charge Minister Sribala Veeranjaneya Swamy, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLAs Ganababu, P Vishnukumar Raju, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Vamsikrishna Srinivas and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal, TDP leaders and officials.

Later, Ganta Srinivasa Rao met the Chief Minister at the party office and discussed the progress of development works in the constituency with the latter.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu, as an NDA partner, attended the oath-taking ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis, the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The event was held at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the ceremony.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is in Visakhapatnam to take part in the national conclave on deep tech innovations and the meet is set to continue till the evening on 6 December. He willl discuss several issues with experts in various fields.

The conclave is being held in five sessions. The Chief Minister will leave the city for Vijayawada in the evening.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu