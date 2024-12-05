The Police Department in Visakhapatnam is thinking of a project getting done on an AI-driven traffic management system (for both face and number recognition) to check accidents as well as crime rate in the city, according to Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Bagchi.

Speaking at the inaugural of a vehicle parking arena on the premises of the Commissionerate on 4 December, the CP said the project, once ready, would be explained to GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar for its implementation with the cooperation of the GVMC. Using the technology of this AI traffic management system in Visakhapatnam, action would be initiated against erring motorists. Similarly, criminals can be identified with face recognition technology and it would be easy for the police to nab the criminals, the CP said adding that the GVMC Commissioner would play a key role in all these activities.

Lauding the GVMC for extending all help to the city police, the CP said the parking arena was incomplete when he assumed the office. It could be completed with the aid extended by the GVMC, he observed.

Sampath Kumar, who inaugurated the parking arena, said: “The CP is known to me for a long time and I feel proud to work with him.”

Stating that the Police Department and the GVMC have been working in tandem, the GVMC Commissioner wished the coordination would continue. The arena facilitates parking for as many as 150 two-wheelers and 40 four-wheelers.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu