The Central Government is initiating a slew of measures for the well-being of the senior citizens belonging to the below-poverty line category by providing them with assisted living devices to overcome age-related disability through Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, according to Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, as she addressed the media in Visakhapatnam.

Participating in the media conference held at Grand Bay Hotel in Visakhapatnam on Thursday along with Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, the Union Minister said several reforms were brought during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana was one among them.

Designed keeping in view the needs of senior citizens, the scheme was quite beneficial for them, he observed. “Under the scheme, camps are conducted to identify the eligible to get benefits. Later, the selected senior citizens are provided with spectacles, wheelchairs, hearing aids and walking sticks free of cost. People above the age of 60 and whose annual income does not exceed Rs. 15,000 are eligible,” he said adding that the government was keen on ensuring the benefits of welfare schemes would reach all the eligible.

Earlier, Rupala released the poster of the scheme. He also interacted with senior citizens.

Officials of the Department of Differently Abled, representatives of the senior citizens association and others were present.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

