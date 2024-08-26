The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, announced that the Central Government has released funds for urban forest development across 11 municipalities in Andhra Pradesh, prioritizing areas such as Kadapa, Chittoor, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam. The first instalment of funding amounts to Rs 15.4 crore, which will be used for urban forest development in in Kurnool, Kadapa, Chittoor, Tadepalligudem, Penugonda, and Srikalahasti.

The urban forest development, or the establishment of “Nagara Vanams,” will be in locations including Gargayapuram in Kurnool, Kadapa, Nellimarla, Chittoor Dairy and Kaligiri Mountain in Chittoor, Kailasagiri in Srikalahasti, Prakashrao Palem in Tadepalligudem, the Sri Krishnadevaraya Fort Eco Park in Penukonda, Batrepalli Waterfalls Eco Park in Kadiri, Kasi Bugga in Palasa, and the Eastern Ghat Bio-Diversity Centre in Visakhapatnam.

The Deputy CM held discussions with State Forest Department officials regarding various aspects of these projects. During the meeting, the Forest officials reported that 50 urban forests are currently under development in the state, with 30 of these areas expected to be fully developed within 100 days. The Deputy CM emphasized the importance of achieving 50% green cover within the state and highlighted the role of urban forests in reaching this target.

In preparation for the International Day of Forests on August 30, the Deputy CM, Pawan Kalyan, called for a grand celebration of the day. He suggested that the Vana Mahotsavam should be celebrated like a festival across all villages, towns, and cities, with active participation from government departments, educational institutions, universities, industries, paper mills, and religious organizations to plant saplings and contribute to the state’s green cover.

