The Visakhapatnam City Police, while extending warm New Year greetings to all residents, have appealed to them to adhere to the traffic regulations. In a press note issued on 30 December night, the police listed the traffic regulations on the New Year-Eve.

The flyover from Vemana Mandiram to DLO Junction will remain closed for both vehicles and pedestrians from 8 pm on 31 December to 5 am on 1 January, 2025.

On 1 January, devotees who bring their vehicles for pooja at Sampath Vinayak Temple must park them on the left side of the road from Goti Sons to Kalamandir in a single line without obstructing traffic. Similarly, on the right side of the road from the GVMC Commissioner’s Bungalow to Vemana Mandiram in a single line. Vehicle pooja in front of the temple will not be permitted. No vehicular movement or parking will be allowed from 8 pm on 31 December to 5 am 1 January on the stretch. Similarly, from 8 pm to 5 am, the middle lane of the BRTS Road will be closed.

Emergency vehicles can use the service roads on either side. For safety, the middle lane from Maddilapalem Junction to Rama Talkies and the underpass near RTC Complex will also be closed from 10 pm to 5 am.

Parking places for beach visitors

Beach visitors should park their vehicles in the parking areas mentioned below and walk to the beach:

Vehicle owners coming from C R Reddy Junction and All India Radio Junction should park their vehicles in the parking area next to the Joint Collector’s Bungalow or at the APIIC Ground.

Vehicle owners coming from Collector’s Office, Coastal Battery, Naoroji Road and Pandimetta should park their vehicles at Gokul Park. Motorists coming from Siripuram and Park Hotel should park their vehicles at Andhra University Exhibition Ground and behind the Police Officer’s Mess and go by walking to Beach Road.

Cultural shows

Organizers of cultural events celebrating New Year in Visakhapatnam should ensure that their programmes conclude at the specified time. Proper parking spaces should be provided and additional security personnel should be deployed to manage the vehicles. Vehicles should not cause any obstruction to the traffic flow. Police teams will be stationed at every junction and the people are requested to remain vigilant.

Special drives

Special drives will be conducted from 8 pm to 5 am to crack the whip on those who drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol or at excessive speed. In such cases, the vehicle will be seized, and the offenders will be booked under the ‘Drunken drive’ offence and will be produced before the court.

Special forces will be deployed to prevent actions such as triple riding on two-wheelers, minors driving vehicles, over-speeding, removing silencers, honking excessively causing noise pollution, driving on wrong routes, performing stunts on vehicles, zig-zag driving, using mobile phones while driving, wrong parking, and riding without a helmet. Vehicles of such individuals will be seized, their driving licences will be cancelled, and legal action will be taken against them.

Warning against misbehaviour

Strict action will be taken against those who misbehave with women on the pretext of extending New Year greetings or using offensive language in Visakhapatnam. Criminal cases will be filed, and arrests will be made against such individuals.

Surveillance of the beach area will be carried out using drone cameras. Firecrackers that make sound are not allowed on the beach.

Use of drugs is totally prohibited and is a punishable offence. If anyone is caught using drugs, cases will be filed against them as well as the area management and organisers involved in the event.

If there is any suspicion of antisocial activities within the city limits, citizens are requested to inform the CP’s WhatsApp number 7995095799 or the police helpline 112. The identity of the informants will be kept confidential.

She-Teams have been deployed in areas such as Novotel Hotel Junction, RK Beach, Bheemili, Gajuwaka, and Pendurthi. If any women face a problem, they are requested to immediately contact the teams for assistance.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu