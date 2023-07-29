Vizag, renowned for its picturesque beaches, serene landscapes, and rich cultural past, holds a unique story waiting to be discovered. If you’re new to this city and wondering how to spend your time, worry not, as we’ve prepared a things-to-do list to make your days in Vizag truly memorable and extraordinary. Here’s a compilation of five exciting activities to engage in while travelling in Vizag. So, what are you waiting for?

Grab your backpacks and plan a trip to explore these top things to do in the vibrant city of Vizag.

Explore the City’s Wonders

Vizag offers a plethora of enchanting places to visit. Embrace the beauty of the city from the Kailasagiri ropeway and the Seethamdhara hilltop views. For newcomers, Ramanaidu Studios and Indira Gandhi Zoological Park are absolute must-visit destinations. Don’t forget to capture the scenic views of the City of Destiny while taking a stroll at Tenneti Park, where you can enjoy the company of the rolling waves.

Visit Each of the City’s Beaches

Visakhapatnam boasts a total of seven breathtaking beaches. If you have a fondness for the sea, make sure to explore every one of them. From Yarada Beach to Sagar Nagar Beach, each offers a unique sense of serenity. Experience the vibrant atmosphere at RK Beach, one of the most famous and bustling beaches. For a tranquil escape, head to Rushikonda Beach and revel in its soothing ambience.

Indulge in the Variety of Street Food

Every city’s charm lies in its street food culture. Whether you’re a traveller, blogger, or food enthusiast, a visit to the Night Food Street on Old Jail Road is a must. With all 22 stalls serving delicious treats until 2 AM, you’ll find yourself falling in love with the place. Don’t miss out on trying Punugulu, Masala Dosa, Sandwiches, and a myriad of fusion dishes. You might find yourself returning for a late-night snack!

Embark on a Shopping Spree

No trip is complete without some shopping. Beyond the glitzy malls and shopping outlets, Vizag has its own Chandni Chowk, a bustling marketplace where you can find a variety of items at affordable prices. From exquisite saris like Pochampalli and Ikat to a range of other goods, you’ll have plenty to explore. Poorna Market, Kurupam Market, and One Town Market are some of the top spots to discover everything from delectable eatables to stylish clothing.

Get Adventurous with a Trek

For adventure enthusiasts, a trek to Kambalkonda Wildlife Sanctuary is a thrilling experience to share with friends. The lush green forest is not only ideal for trekking but also sustains a diverse wildlife population. You’ll have the opportunity to spot rare species of flowers and animals. Don’t forget to snap some fantastic pictures with leopards and jackals, capturing these unforgettable moments.

Let us know which of these five things you would venture into during your visit to Vizag.