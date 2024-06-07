Have you run out of fun and exciting things to do in Vizag, and are you tired of going to the same ol’ beach every weekend? Well, look no further because we have curated a list of interesting things to do on a lazy weekend. Explore these places for a well-spent weekend!

1. Vizag Reads

Gaining more and more popularity with each week, Vizag Reads has become a weekend ritual for many! From children with their fairytales to grandparents with their novels, this silent-reading community has received an overwhelming response from people of all ages and backgrounds. This community of readers meets at Vizag Central Park every Saturday from 4 P.M. to 6:30. Join them for a fulfilling reading session amidst lush greenery.

2. Art Com Cafe



This new art cafe in Vizag is the soon-to-be local hotspot, garnering attention towards its 2D theme, ceramic painting, and a full-fledged rage room! Whether you’re looking for a quiet afternoon to savour delicious food and paint or for a space to let out your rage and stress, this is the place to be. With an elaborate menu, beautiful ceramic pots waiting for you to paint them, and their infamous rage room, this place is sure to spice up your weekend!

3. Beyond Bajji

Known as the ‘Board Game Cafe of Vizag’, this place attracts people of all ages and promises an evening of unforgettable fun. With a wide range of extraordinary board games and lip-smacking food, Beyond Bajji is slowly but surely becoming Vizagites’ weekend adda! People come here to savour delicious food, make new friends, and play to their hearts’ content. Individuals from Vizag’s Reddit forum also meet here regularly.

4. TU-14 Aircraft Museum



If you’re a history buff or someone with an undying curiosity, this museum by the beach is right up your alley! Giving you a chance to enter the aircraft that was once used in the Indian Navy and allowing you a glimpse into the sophisticated equipment and parts of the aircraft, this place will surely captivate you. As a cherry on top, they also have VR rides which is just the thing to amp up an already exciting experience! Do visit the museum for a fun and enriching experience!

5. Trapped Entertainments: Escape Room



With exciting themes like the Pirates Curse and Sherlock Holmes, Trapped Entertainments has introduced Vizag to the exhilarating world of escape rooms. With mind-bending puzzles and a ticking clock, this immersive experience guarantees an unforgettable time! So, ring up your friends and plan a visit to this escape room soon.

Although Vizagites love the beach, that’s not all there is in the city. Regardless of what your interests are, this list has something for everyone. So, go on and make plans with your friends for a weekend like no other!

