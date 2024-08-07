Visakhapatnam is gearing up to introduce caravan tourism at two prominent locations, Thotlakonda and Erra Matti Dibbalu, within the next one or two months, according to Srinivasa Pani, Regional Director of the Tourism Department. Speaking to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Srinivasa Pani shared details of the ambitious Caravan Parks project aimed at boosting tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

Kerala, the first Indian state to implement caravan tourism, has set a successful precedent that Andhra Pradesh aims to emulate. “After observing Kerala’s success, we decided to establish caravan tourism in Andhra Pradesh,” said the Regional Director. “Our pilot project will be located near the Thotlakonda viewpoint, which will feature a hill caravan park.”

Srinivasa Pani further revealed that the Tourism Department has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with travel agencies, and all necessary models for the caravans have been submitted. Approvals from the District Development Committee (DDC) are awaited, after which the project will proceed immediately.

Following the initial launch, plans are underway to expand caravan tourism into new areas, including sea and forest caravans. The proposed sea caravan will be situated near Erra Matti Dibbalu, while the forest caravan will be established in Anjuvadam in the Alluri Seetharama Raju (ASR) district.

“If everything goes smoothly, we anticipate rolling out caravan tourism at these locations within one to two months,” Srinivasa Pani concluded.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO | Visakhapatnam: “Kerala is the first state in India which started Caravan tourism. After seeing the successful result of Kerala Caravan project, we are planning to establish it in Andhra Pradesh. We have signed one MoU with travel agencies and they submitted all the models… pic.twitter.com/NtUjEGwzQC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2024

The idea of bringing Caravan Tourism to Visakhapatnam stands out for several compelling reasons. It offers travelers a unique, luxurious experience with caravans set in picturesque caravan parks. This policy aims to transform accessible yet lesser-known locations within the state into attractive destinations where caravan travelers can park and stay. By doing so, the initiative promotes sustainable tourism, benefiting local communities and creating new opportunities for the tourism industry.

