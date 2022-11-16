In view of safety-related modernisation works in connection with the insertion of limited height subways by cut and cover method in the Palasa –Visakhapatnam section of Waltair Division, the following trains on are cancelled/rescheduled to and from Visakhapatnam and other sections of the Waltair Division. Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi in a press release requested passengers to cooperate with railways as these works are essential for safe train operations.

Below is the list of trains that will stand cancelled

#1 Train No. 18526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur express and train No.18525 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam express on 17 November 2022 are cancelled.

#2 Train No. 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar intercity express and train No. 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity express on 17 November 2022 are cancelled.

#3 Train No. 08522 Visakhapatnam- Gunupur passenger and train No. 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam passenger trains will be cancelled on 17 November 2022.

#4 Train No. 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger and train No.08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam passenger trains will be cancelled on 17 November 2022.

Below is the list of trains that will be rescheduled

#1 Trains No. 22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha express will be rescheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 7 pm on 17 November 2022 (3hrs 30 min late)

#2 Train No. 12509 Bengaluru-Guwahati express will be rescheduled to leave Bengaluru at 1:10 am (midnight of 16.11.2022) of 17 November 2022 (01hr 30 min late)

#3 Train No. 11019 CSTM-Bhubaneswar Konark express will be rescheduled to leave CST Mumbai at 5:15 pm on 16 November 2022 (3hrs 15min late)

#4 Train No. 12830 Bhubaneswar-Chennai express will be rescheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 4:55 pm on 17 November 2022 (4hrs 40 min late)

#5 Train No. 11020 Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark express will be rescheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 5:20 pm on 17 November 2022 (2hrs late)

#6 The train No. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express will be rescheduled to leave Howrah at 10.35 am on 17 November 2022 (2hrs late).

#7 Due to safety works in Southern Railway train No. 13352 Allepy-Dhanbad Bokaro express leaving Allepy on 17 November 2022 and 01 December 2022 will be rescheduled by 3rhs delay.

