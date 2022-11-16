On Friday, 18 November 2022, a mega recruitment drive to fill vacancies for over 1,000 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam, such as Reliance Jio, Paytm and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.

The Park Hotel

Name of the role: Trainee

Education qualification: Degree in Hotel Management

Age: 18-28 years (male only)

Number of vacancies: 50

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 to 15,000 per month

Reliance Jio

Name of the role: Home Sales Officer

Education qualification: Graduate

Age: 18-28 years (male only)

Number of vacancies: 50

Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month

SBI, Baroda Bank, ICICI, and other banks

Name of the role: 560

Education qualification: Intermediate/ Graduation/ Post Graduation

Age: 21-30 years

Number of vacancies: 560

Salary offered: Rs 2.18 to 3 lakhs per annum

PayTM

Name of the role: Field Sales Executive

Education qualification: 10th pass

Age: 21-30 years

Number of vacancies: 150

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 to 21,000 per month

Swiggy

Name of the role: Delivery Partner

Education qualification: 10th pass

Age: Minimum 19 years

Number of vacancies: 200

Salary offered: Rs 40,000 per month (based on the number of deliveries)

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 18 November 2022 with their certificates.

