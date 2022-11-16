On Friday, 18 November 2022, a mega recruitment drive to fill vacancies for over 1,000 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Visakhapatnam, such as Reliance Jio, Paytm and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.
The Park Hotel
Name of the role: Trainee
Education qualification: Degree in Hotel Management
Age: 18-28 years (male only)
Number of vacancies: 50
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 to 15,000 per month
Reliance Jio
Name of the role: Home Sales Officer
Education qualification: Graduate
Age: 18-28 years (male only)
Number of vacancies: 50
Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month
SBI, Baroda Bank, ICICI, and other banks
Name of the role: 560
Education qualification: Intermediate/ Graduation/ Post Graduation
Age: 21-30 years
Number of vacancies: 560
Salary offered: Rs 2.18 to 3 lakhs per annum
PayTM
Name of the role: Field Sales Executive
Education qualification: 10th pass
Age: 21-30 years
Number of vacancies: 150
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 to 21,000 per month
Swiggy
Name of the role: Delivery Partner
Education qualification: 10th pass
Age: Minimum 19 years
Number of vacancies: 200
Salary offered: Rs 40,000 per month (based on the number of deliveries)
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 18 November 2022 with their certificates.
