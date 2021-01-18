To raise awareness about the importance of butterflies and their ecosystem, the authorities at Vizag zoo have initiated a butterfly walk and talk series. The first session of the walk series was held the last weekend. After receiving a positive response, the concerned authorities are gearing up to host these sessions every day.

Spread over an area of 625 acres, the IGZP is a hotspot for a variety of flora and fauna. A butterfly park at the zoo was set up in May 2013. With more than 60 species of butterflies, the officials will arrange for a guided tour to let the people watch and understand the activities of the winged species. In an interaction with Yo!, Vizag zoo Curator, Nandani Salaria, informed, “Out of the 60 species, 10 are frequent flyers and two are rare species, including Danaid Eggfly and Crimson Rose. Both the species are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. To register for the butterfly walk at Vizag zoo, one has to pay Rs 200/-. Participants will be familiarised with the life cycle of butterflies and their habitat. Additionally, a PowerPoint presentation will be given prior to the walk.”

Apart from the butterflies, visitors will be given the opportunity to witness and learn about the pollinator, host, and nectar plants in the garden. Lantana Camara, Jatropha Curcas, Stachytarpheta Indica, Tridax Procumbens, Marigold, and Blue Morning Glory are a few of the pollinator plants that can be spotted at the Vizag zoo. Sharing further details, Ms Nandani Salaria said, “Murraya Paniculata (curry leaf) is the primary host plant, on which, many butterflies lay eggs. Lantana, Jatropha, Cuphea, Rose Moss, Blue Morning Glory Plant, and Egyptian Custer plants serve as the nectar source plants for butterflies.”

These sessions will be held four times a day with a limited number of participants. Attendees should carry their gear – a camera and binoculars. They are allowed to bring water bottles along with them.

Timings:

9:30 AM to 11:00 AM

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

3:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Registration Fee: Rs 200/-

For more details, contact Vizag Zoo Education Officer – 8121318643 or Butterfly Park Assistant – 7893632900.