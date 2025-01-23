A woman from Visakhapatnam died on the spot and 28 others sustained injuries in an accident wherein a private travel bus overturned on a bridge near Rajamahendravaram after midnight of 22 January.

According to reports, the bus was going to Hyderabad when the accident occurred.

10 of the 28 injured passengers sustained severe injuries.

The deceased was identified as Homini (21) of Visakhapatnam. She, along with her sister Dhanalakshmi, was on the way to Hyderabad to attend an interview in a company. Homini died on the spot as she suffered severe head injury.

The injured persons had to suffer with pains for over an hour as the police and other rescue team could not reach the spot immediately.

The injured persons of the bus accident were shifted to Rajamahendravaram GGH in ambulances. The condition of the two injured persons is said to be critical.

The overturned bus was removed with the help of a crane at around 1 am on 23 January.

It is learnt that the bus overturned as its driver lost control while avoiding a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction.

Most of the injured passengers are said to be from Visakhapatnam and Annavaram.

As a result of the accident, traffic came to a halt for over two hours on the bridge.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu