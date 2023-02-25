In an unfortunate bus accident reported in the Anakapalli District of Andhra Pradesh, two persons lost their lives and eight others suffered severe injuries. The APSRTC bus, in which these passengers were travelling, was reportedly hit by a speeding lorry near Dharmavaram Junction of Rayavaram Mandal in Anakapalli District on Friday.

At around 11.30 am, the accident happened when the APSRTC bus, which had about 50 passengers, in addition to the driver and conductor, was travelling from Anakapalli to Payakaraopeta in Andhra Pradesh. According to the local police, the lorry driver’s overtaking and excessive speed is likely what caused the unfortunate accident. The bus slipped off the road due to the force of the accident, but the bus driver was able to stop it safely at a distance. He added that the RTC bus’s back was totally wrecked, leading to the death of two persons.

The injured were immediately shifted to the Anakapalli hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao visited the victims of the accident at the hospital and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the ones who lost their lives.

A case has been registered at the S Rayavaram Police Station.

