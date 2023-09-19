Explore the echoes of centuries gone by as we journey through the historical tapestry of Visakhapatnam. Nestled along the Bay of Bengal, the coastal city carries the imprints of dynasties, empires, and colonial legacies. Join us on a captivating tour of the historical places in Vizag, where ancient temples, colonial relics, and stories of yore await discovery. These hallowed sites beckon you to step back in time and witness the enduring charm of the city’s past.

Here is a list of some of the must-visit historical places in Vizag.

Dutch Cemetery

The Dutch Cemetery in Visakhapatnam, often referred to as the “Hollanders Green” or “Hollanders Cemetery,” is a historical site that dates back to the colonial era. In the 17th century, the Dutch established a trading post in Bheemunipatnam (Bheemili), near Visakhapatnam, and this cemetery served as a final resting place for the Dutch settlers and officers. It’s a place where history enthusiasts and curious travellers can step back in time and learn about the Dutch influence in the region.

Town Hall

The Town Hall in Vizag holds historical importance as it has served as a venue for various civic and cultural events over the years. It has witnessed numerous gatherings, meetings, and celebrations, making it a landmark in the city’s history since 1904. The building’s architecture typically reflects the design aesthetics of its time. While it may not be an architectural marvel, it holds sentimental value for the local community.

Ross Hill Chapel

The Ross Hill Chapel is not only a place of worship but also a historical and cultural landmark in Vizag. It offers a tranquil and spiritual experience while allowing visitors to connect with the city’s colonial past. It is believed to have been established by a Catholic priest named Father Antonio Francisco Xavier, who arrived in Vizag during the 18th century. The chapel and the hill were named after Monsieur Ross, a Frenchman who is said to have lived on the hill and helped in its development.

St Aloysius

St Aloysius School is a well-established institution with a rich history. It was founded by the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) and is part of the Catholic educational tradition. It’s one of the oldest institutions in Vizag. The architecture of the building gives the vibe of the 18th century for it is 175 years old and the city’s first catholic school. Visit the school reminiscing yourself about your childhood and to admire the architectural beauty.

Andhra University

AU was founded in 1926, during the British colonial era. It played a crucial role in providing higher education to the people during a time when access to quality education was limited. The university’s long history and cultural events have become an integral part of the cultural fabric of Visakhapatnam. AU has been a hub for the promotion of arts, literature, and culture. It has fostered creativity and artistic expression among students and the community. Check out the institution and it’s stories next time you’re in vizag.

Queen Victoria Pavilion

The statue of Queen Victoria in the heart of Visakhapatnam is a relic from the British colonial period in India. It serves as a reminder of the British Raj. The statue is typically a representation of Queen Victoria in her regal attire. It is often placed on a pedestal and may feature intricate details that reflect the art and aesthetics of the Victorian era. Queen Victoria’s statue is a local landmark and is recognized for its historical and cultural significance. It stands as a testament to the colonial history of Vizag and India.

