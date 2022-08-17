The scenario of adventure water sports in the country, though is in an early stage, has received a decent share of attention in recent times. Beach destinations such as Goa, Tuticorin, and Vizag are gradually turning into grooming grounds for water sports athletes while also boosting the tourism sector. One such adventure water sport that calls out for attention is kite surfing and the fact that there are just over 20 certified kite surfers in the entire country speaks volumes about how unexplored the sport is. In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, Avishma Matta, a kite surfer from Vizag, shared her stance on the rise of water sports in India.

Avishma Matta (31), one of the five female International Kiteboarding Organization (IKO) certified athletes in India, has won positions in a few kite surfing competitions ever since she was certified in June 2021. A sports enthusiast since childhood, she is currently an independent consultant in Vizag who has completed her education in the field of architecture. She took the decision to venture into water sports in December 2020 and has never looked back since then.

Speaking about the sport, she informed that a total of four competitions, referred to as regattas in water sports, have been conducted so far ever since the first event in February 2022. She says that this is an indication that kite surfing is finding itself among the interests of athletes and adrenaline junkies. Nevertheless, she pointed out that the alarmingly low number of kite surfing destinations along the country’s lengthy coastline is a major concern.

Avishma added that Goa, Tuticorin, and Rameshwaram are the only three in the entire country. “Given our long coastline and a long list of beaches, it is worrying that we have only a few destinations that support the water sport athletes”, expressed the kite surfer. She also pointed out that while the world is taking giant strides to promote water sports for years, India is still in its early stages. The kite surfer from Vizag feels that equipment rentals and manufacturers must be encouraged to open shop in the country.

Speaking about kite surfing as a mainstream career, she said, “The addition of kiteboarding and formula kiting in the 2024 Tokyo Olympics will enhance the scope for the sport in the country.” She added that this will establish kite surfing as a viable career option.

As a member of the kite surfing community and a local of Vizag, Avishma opines that the City of Destiny can be a potential hub for the development of water sports. “I’m planning to scout some ideal locations along the Vizag coastline which can serve as spots for kite surfing and other activities”, she said on a closing note.

