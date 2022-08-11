William Shakespeare once said, ‘It’s not in the stars to hold our destiny, but in ourselves.’ Bringing about the meaning that every individual is born with a talent and it is upon them to realise it. Taking this bold decision, at the tender age of 5, Taranya Kancharla a Romford School girl from London is a poet with over a collection of 15 poems. This child prodigy who is paternally connected to Vizag recently visited India and shared her poetry journey with Yo! Vizag.

Taranya Kancharla is the author of My World of Natura, which has sold hundreds of copies in London and India. Speaking about how this journey started, Neelima Bojja, mother of the now 7-year-old, said, ” She first wrote a poem on the Autumn season at the age of 4 in school. Her school teachers, who recognised her talent for rhyming words, got her poem published with the British Library with our consent.” She added that the poetic flow in Taranya has always been impromptu based on her experiences rather than planned. When Taranya visited her ill grandmother in India, back in the day, she wrote her second poem named ‘Chitti’ to express her love and concern. This is when both her parents Neelima and Suneel Kancherla decided to help their daughter pursue her talent and started collecting all her writings. With a collection of 15 poems, they approached a Bangalore-based publisher and published her first book. Going further, they approached Amazon and have made the book available online as well.

Taranya not only loves writing poems but also enjoys her school subjects. “Mathematics is my favourite subject,” said the young champ. Not restricting the talented child in any manner, her parents pursued her to explore every angle of interest. Taranya also actively practices cooking, ballet, piano, and basketball. “Both of us are extremely proud of all her achievements. We are grateful for her teachers who pushed us to publish her first poem,” said the proud mother. She also added that they are willing to do anything to encourage their child. Taranya also started a YouTube channel to post videos of her cooking recipes during the lockdown.

Taranya who is an avid reader is also a quick learner who has enjoyed writing. “She has recently written more poems and short stories which we will be publishing shortly,” said Suneel eagerly. The multi-talented kid, when asked about her inspiration, said, “I love JK Rowling and Harry Potter is my favourite. I am currently reading the 5th part and look forward to completing them all.” Taranya added that she is a huge fan of the comedy genre and wishes to pen funny stories in the future.

Speaking about how she felt about her book, My World of Natura, being published, Taranya said she was absolutely thrilled about her work going out to the public. She also added that another book is in the pipeline to be published which consists of a single 78-line poem on Butterfly. The young writer has clearly paved her future path and is enthusiastic about what lies ahead.

