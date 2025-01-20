Once again, questions were raised about the central government’s stand on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, as YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana demanded clarity on salaries that have not been paid to the plant workers.

Speaking with the media on Sunday, the opposition leader said “The aid given by the Centre is part of the privatization move as there are several riders in it.” He added that YSRCP is committed to the slogan “Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku.”

Botsa claimed that a similar package was announced to the neighbouring State and there were no riders in it.

He also raised questions about why neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Home Minister Amit Shah clarified the privatisation issue during their visit to Andhra Pradesh. Botsa exclaimed “Announcing a package without outlining a clear roadmap raises suspicions.”

To bring temporary relief to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the Centre announced a revival package of Rs 11,440 crore to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). However, the opposition leader further criticized that the package was to mislead the public.

He said, the previous government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was steadfast in opposing the privatisation of the plant and if the coalition government is sincere in opposing the privatisation, why they did not say anything while sharing the platform with the Prime Minister or Home Minister.

