Pressure mounts on Telugu Desam national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for elevation of IT Minister and his son Nara Lokesh to the post of Deputy Chief Minister with some leaders in the party strongly pitching for it.

The leaders have started chanting the ‘Lokesh elevation’ mantra expressing their views publicly in front of the Chief Minister. The ‘demand’ has gained momentum after the party membership touched the one-crore mark. Giving credit to the young leader for the achievement, they express the view the able leader in the party’s third generation needs to have more teeth to play a pivotal role in the governance.

After the Alliance parties bouncing back to power in the State, Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan, who was instrumental in forging the alliance, was made the Deputy Chief Minister who is generally considered as the number 2 in the State Cabinet.

Reportedly keen on making Lokesh more powerful, a section in the party is moving pawns strategically for the ‘son rise’.

When Chandrababu Naidu visited Kadapa to take part in the NTR death anniversary, TDP Politburo member Srinivasa Reddy made a fervent appeal to the party chief to make Lokesh Deputy Chief Minister to enthuse youth in the party to work with more enthusiasm. Describing Lokesh as an able leader, he said such a dynamic person needs an elevation.

Echoing a similar view and supporting the appeal made by Srinivasa Reddy, Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, has opined that Lokesh has all qualities to become the Deputy Chief Minister. In a tweet, the MLA urged the Chief Minister to consider the proposal.

Giving credit to Lokesh for enrollment of one crore members in the party, former Pithapuram MLA Varma has said it is fair to elevate Nara Lokesh to the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

The campaign is likely to gain steam in the coming days as it is being widely discussed on social media platforms.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu